Fraud trial adjourned after new charge introduced
The Supreme Court trial of a former Royal Bank of Scotland International employee accused of fraud has been adjourned until next week after a new charge was introduced. Gillian Balban, 51, of Bayview Terraces, now faces seven charges of fraud and false accounting. The latest charge was introduced on Friday morning and read out to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here