Fraud trial defendant is ‘frankly unbelievable’, prosecutors tell court in closing statements
A former senior manager accused of hiding a £2m “hole” in the bank’s reserves is “frankly unbelievable”, prosecutors told the jury in closing statements at the end of a nine-week trial, adding that her “story simply does not stack up”. Former RBSI senior manager Gillian Balban is on trial at the Supreme Court accused of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here