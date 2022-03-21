Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Free range eggs no longer available in UK due to bird flu

By Press Association
21st March 2022

By Emily Beament, PA Environment Correspondent

Free range eggs are no longer available on UK supermarket shelves, as the “largest ever outbreak” of bird flu has kept hens inside for months.

UK-wide measures to tackle the outbreak of avian flu were introduced in late November 2021, with bird keepers legally required to house poultry indoors, such as in large barns for commercial flocks.

Farmers who have to house their birds to protect human and animal health under Government rules are allowed to keep the free-range status for eggs for 16 weeks, a grace period which expired on Monday.

That means eggs sold in the UK will now have to be labelled as “barn eggs” and not free-range, until the mandatory housing measures are lifted.

Free-range egg packaging has to have stickers or labels marking them as “barn eggs”, and supermarkets have to display information in-store and online to tell consumers what is happening and why.

An Environment Department (Defra) spokesperson said: “We are experiencing our largest ever outbreak of avian flu and housing measures remain in force to protect poultry and other birds from this highly infectious and unpleasant disease.

“We continue to provide support for the poultry sector throughout this challenging time.

“The 16-week grace period we allowed for free range eggs has now been exceeded, and eggs must now be marketed as ‘barn eggs’.

“We have worked closely with the sector and retailers to implement these changes as smoothly as possible.”

Most Read

Local News

Two stars tie the knot on the Rock

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Features

Renewing a lifetime of love

Sun 20th Mar, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spanish lorry drivers bring protest to the border at rush hour

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Local News

Ministry of Culture ends funding for Miss Gibraltar pageant, invites private bids

Mon 21st Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Putin’s Russia blamed by No 10 for hoax calls targeting Johnson’s Cabinet

21st March 2022

UK/Spain News
UK could welcome hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees, says Javid

21st March 2022

UK/Spain News
Morocco says Spain supports W.Sahara plan in shift closer to Rabat

18th March 2022

UK/Spain News
Spanish lorry drivers bring protest to the border at rush hour

18th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022