Free the Knee 2021 – Charity Beach Volleyball Tournament

Annually for the past five years, the GFSC has been raising awareness and support for the Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar (PCSGG). During this time, the GFSC has raised upwards of £30k towards this great cause, built a strong relationship with the charity and driven a huge amount of awareness and help towards the charity’s objectives. “Free the Knee” has become a staple event during the summer period in the business calendar year.

As part of this year’s fundraising event, the GFSC has organised a Charity Volleyball Tournament. All funds raised from this event will be donated to the charity.

*Dates/Time:

Wednesday 23rd June 2021. 6.30pm-9.00pm; and

Thursday 24th June 2021. 6.00pm-9.00pm

*Please note that fixtures will be released following the deadline for registration. Teams will not be required to stay for the full time period.

Location: Volleyball Courts, Nuffield Pool

Price: £10 per player (bank details will be provided upon registration and teams need to complete payment by 11th June)

*Team: 4-6 players (only 3 players on court, subs allowed at any point)

*Mixed teams allowed and no previous experience required!

To sign up, please email staff.committee@fsc.gi with the following information by Friday 11th June 2021:

