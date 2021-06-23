Free the knee beach volleyball tournament opens season with a bang

The Financial Services Commission annual Free the Knee charity beach volleyball tournament successfully opened up what is expected to be a summer of excitement for the sport. With thirty teams from across Gibraltar’s private and publics sectors signing up for the event the Nuffield Pool beach volleyball courts were buzzing this Wednesday evening.

Although the tournament coincided with Euros 2020 matches there were few sighs among those participating. Both beginners in the sport and some of the more experienced local players lined out to take part in the tournament which had already seen over £2000 raised for charity.

The organisers, in this case members of the FSC, were hoping that then two day event, along with out events they had planned as part of the Free the Knee awareness campaign would raise more funds in the coming days. Already a justgiving fundraising page was being planned with details expected the coming days.

The event organised in partnership with the Gibraltar Volleyball Association saw many of the GVA senior players and officials giving up their time as volunteers, assisting with the running of the tournament.

Although played as a recreational event the competitive edge between competing teams was evident from the start, some teams calling upon their more sporting-capable employees, or relatives as was in some cases, to form part of their teams.

From the President of the GVA, Emma Labrador, playing alongside her younger nephews, to national team hockey players, medal winning rowers to first division footballers were present at the event adding to the competitive edge and fun.

With the early evening sun beating down over the courts, along with the proximity of the Nuffield pool itself players, friends and families were joined by many watchers showing interest in what was taking place. Once again highlighting the importance of the location of the new beach volleyball facilities as a means of attracting attention towards the sport.

The GFSC has been raising awareness and support for the Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar who were present at the event this Wednesday.

The tournament continues this Thursday evening.

