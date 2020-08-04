Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Aug, 2020

Free the Knee campaign raises over £3,000 for prostate cancer

By Chronicle Staff
4th August 2020

The annual Free the Knee campaign has raised over £3,000 and counting for Prostate Cancer Support Group.

The initiative organised by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission saw local businesses encourage their employees to wear shorts or skirts to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer.

Donations are still coming in and people are encouraged to continuing donating.

The GFSC saw its employees join in and even film a promotional video for the event despite the Covid pandemic.

This year the campaign was kept online with local businesses posting photos of staff in their shorts and skirts under the hashtag #Freetheknee.

The GFSC also thanked betting firm Mansion whose staff gave up their July employee gift to Free the Knee and in total £2000 was donated.

“The GFSC and Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar would like to thank everyone who participated and donated to this year’s #FTK,” GFSC Regulatory Relations and External Affairs Officer Sinead Ballester told the Chronicle.

“We understand the exceptional circumstances we all currently face, but in the true spirit of this community we have come together and raised further awareness towards Prostate Cancer, which was the principle aim of this campaign.

“Additionally, our Just Giving page remains open, where over £3000 has already been raised for those affected.”

People can donate to Free the Knee online via: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gibraltar-financial-services-commission

