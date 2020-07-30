‘Free the Knee’ for prostate cancer tomorrow

Gibraltar Financial Services Commission is encouraging people to ‘Free the Knee’ tomorrow to raise awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar.

The campaign encourages staff from organisations across Gibraltar to ditch long trousers and instead wear shorts or skirts for prostate cancer.

“#FreeTheKnee is a great opportunity for you and your organisation to support people and their families affected by prostate cancer in the local community,” the GFSC said.

“We understand that these are difficult times for everyone, but we hope the event will still inspire people to have fun, as well as educating Gibraltar about prostate cancer and other prostate diseases.”

For the past five years, GFSC members of staff have been raising awareness for Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar by ‘Freeing the Knee’ and wearing shorts or skirts to the office.

“Given the success of past events, and in keeping with social distancing rules and restrictions, we still want keep the momentum going and continue to raise awareness and support for Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar during these challenging times,” the GFSC said.





People are encouraged to participate by wearing shorts or skirts, taking a selfie or socially distanced group photo and posting it on Facebook or Twitter tagging @GibFSC and #FreeTheKnee and donating to the Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar Just Giving page online: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gibraltar-financial-services-commission

Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar’s aim is to find ways and means to promote quality of life for prostate cancer patients and their families.

The charity acts as a support group and is active in helping men survive this disease.