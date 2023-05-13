Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fresh vision for Fortress House Gallery

Image by Gamma Architects

By Eyleen Gomez
13th May 2023

Mark Hain has a vision to convert ‘Fortress House’ into a new cultural and social hub. He hopes to build a vibrant space, various exhibitions, high end restaurant, hotel, rooftop sculpture garden and crucially a children’s art centre. Last year Mr Hain from Fortress House Gallery, via Gamma Architects, filed his plans with the Town...

