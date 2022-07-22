Friday diversion caps disruptive week for air travellers
It has not been a good week for air travel passengers arriving or departing Gibraltar: On Friday, for the third day this week, flights did not depart on time. Two planes were boarded and ready to depart but were held back, with frustrated passengers taking to social media and claiming they had been told air...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here