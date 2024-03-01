Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Friendly Petanque Match Between Gibraltar and Ireland

By Stephen Ignacio
1st March 2024

Gibraltar Petanque Association is thrilled to announce an exciting friendly match set to take place at the picturesque Giralda Gardens on Smith Dorrien Avenue, Gibraltar, on Saturday, March 9th, 2024.
Announced by Matthew Edmundson, Competitions and Social Media Secretary of the Gibraltar Petanque Association, this event promises to be a captivating display of skill and camaraderie. The match will feature a team comprised of players from various Petanque clubs hailing from both Northern Ireland and The Republic of Ireland.
The action kicks off at 11 am and is open for everyone to attend and enjoy. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or simply curious about the sport, this is an excellent opportunity to witness some thrilling Petanque action amidst the serene backdrop of Giralda Gardens.

Most Read

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Local News

‘No money missing’, says defendant in £2m fraud trial

Thu 29th Feb, 2024

Local News

Prosecution case closes in £2m fraud trial

Tue 27th Feb, 2024

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

Former RBSI manager banked €660,000 in cash deposits, fraud trial hears

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa keep their Rock Cup dreams alive

1st March 2024

Sports
Buchanan Trophy And Plate Reach Semi Final

1st March 2024

Sports
Lynx and Europa scoring to claim top spot

1st March 2024

Sports
Justins hits impressive 102 average in Milton Keynes

1st March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024