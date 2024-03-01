Friendly Petanque Match Between Gibraltar and Ireland

Gibraltar Petanque Association is thrilled to announce an exciting friendly match set to take place at the picturesque Giralda Gardens on Smith Dorrien Avenue, Gibraltar, on Saturday, March 9th, 2024.

Announced by Matthew Edmundson, Competitions and Social Media Secretary of the Gibraltar Petanque Association, this event promises to be a captivating display of skill and camaraderie. The match will feature a team comprised of players from various Petanque clubs hailing from both Northern Ireland and The Republic of Ireland.

The action kicks off at 11 am and is open for everyone to attend and enjoy. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or simply curious about the sport, this is an excellent opportunity to witness some thrilling Petanque action amidst the serene backdrop of Giralda Gardens.