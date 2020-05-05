Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Friends of Mount Alvernia donates tablets during Covid-19 lockdown

By Chronicle Staff
5th May 2020

The Friends of Mount Alvernia donated 10 tablets for elderly residents at Mount Alvernia which will help residents stay in touch with their families during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Friends of Mount Alvernia has also donated £2,500 to the GHA Appeal Fund to thank the essential services “for their hard work and efforts during these unprecedented times”.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “It is thanks to the Gibraltar Community that support our fundraising efforts, that we have been able to bring a little joy to our residents [at Mount Alvernia].”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Local News

After a busy Saturday outside, Govt urges common sense as it eases Covid-19 regulations

Sat 2nd May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

A post Covid-19 future for Gibraltar

Mon 4th May, 2020

Local News

Survey points to concerns over potential jump in cases and retightening of restrictions

Mon 4th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A rocking 90s Friday Night Live: When’s the album coming out?

5th May 2020

Features
Kim’s top reads book review

5th May 2020

Features
Schools and businesses join forces to produce handsfree keyring

5th May 2020

Features
Loreto Convent raises £500 for GHA Covid-19 fund

5th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020