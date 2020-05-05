Friends of Mount Alvernia donates tablets during Covid-19 lockdown

The Friends of Mount Alvernia donated 10 tablets for elderly residents at Mount Alvernia which will help residents stay in touch with their families during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Friends of Mount Alvernia has also donated £2,500 to the GHA Appeal Fund to thank the essential services “for their hard work and efforts during these unprecedented times”.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “It is thanks to the Gibraltar Community that support our fundraising efforts, that we have been able to bring a little joy to our residents [at Mount Alvernia].”