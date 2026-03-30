From accidental marathon entry to £10,000 mission for GibSams

What began as a mistake has become a fundraising effort for Gibraltar-based mental health charity GibSams, with local resident Paul Robinson preparing to run the Leeds Marathon in May in support of the charity’s work.

Mr Robinson only began running around 18 months ago after being inspired by his son completing a half-marathon.

He decided to sign up for one himself, but accidentally entered the full marathon instead.

“I showed my son my entry, and he said, ‘You’ve signed up for a marathon.’ I said, ‘No, no, a half-marathon.’ He said, ‘No… a full marathon!’”

Mr Robinson said he initially considered changing his entry, but decided against it after his son offered to run with him.

“My son said that if I kept the marathon entry, he would run it with me and be my pacesetter. That was it. I was committed.”

The Leeds Marathon will now be the first full marathon for both father and son.

Now in his 70s, Mr Robinson is preparing to complete the 26.2-mile course after training across Gibraltar and into Spain.

“This is as much a mental challenge as it is a physical one. Keeping going when your legs want to stop, that’s the real test,” he said.

Mr Robinson said he was aiming to raise £10,000 for GibSams rather than chase a personal best.

“When someone dies by suicide, the impact goes far beyond one life. Families and friends are left trying to cope with something devastating. I wanted to aim high so GibSams can support those people,” he said.

GibSams provides a free, confidential listening service in Gibraltar through its helpline, chat and WhatsApp services, as well as wider support initiatives in the community.

Brenda Cuby, CEO of GibSams, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Paul for taking on this challenge in support of GibSams. What makes this story so powerful is its honesty. It reminds us that anyone can step forward and make a difference. Every donation helps us continue to provide a listening service to those who need it most.”

Despite the scale of the challenge, Mr Robinson said he remained realistic about what lay ahead.

“I’m not starting with the elite runners… I’m starting way back. And you know what, that’s OK. At my age, just getting to the finish line is enough.”

And when he does reach that final stretch he said, “All I’ll be thinking is where’s the finishing line?”

GibSams said it is encouraging the community to support hiss efforts and help him reach his £10,000 target.

Donations can be made via: https://www.justgiving.com/page/paul-robinson-gibsams