From banking to football, Kenneth Asquez’ legal career in sports
For many a career in sports begins with a childhood dream, but one Gibraltarian, Kenneth Asquez, has transformed his earliest days playing football with friends in Varyl Begg Estate to navigating the highs and lows of the professional sports industry. He spoke to the Chronicle about his career and how he went from the finance...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here