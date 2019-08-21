From Bayside to the bridge of HMS Enterprise
A former Bayside School pupil who left Gibraltar to go to university sailed back to the Rock on Monday as the Captain of the Royal Navy warship HMS Enterprise. The cutting edge survey ship is currently docked at the Naval Base on a routine visit. This gives HMS Enterprise’s Commanding Officer, Commander Cecil Ladislaus, enough...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here