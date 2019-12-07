From Glasswar Creation to bandmaster
We all have our childhood memories flashes we carry right through our lives. I know there are episodes in my life which are forever present. Let me share one with you this week. I am at the John Mackintosh top balcony on the left-hand side of the stage watching ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here