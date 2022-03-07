From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine
In Latinos bistro overlooking the Cathedral in Main Street, sits Lilia Kaspranova, who just days prior had fled war-torn Ukraine. “It’s a miracle,” her sister Nataliia, who lives in Gibraltar, said. Lilia, aged 25, made the journey alone from Kyiv to Gibraltar as war broke out in Ukraine, a day after the Russian invasion. She...
