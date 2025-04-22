Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Features

From Tanzania camp to environmental campaigner, Janet Howitt’s life

By Eyleen Gomez
22nd April 2025

Janet Howitt is synonymous with the environment on the Rock. As a founding member of the Environmental Safety Group [ESG], she has led various campaigns here and across the border, especially with regards to the CEPSA refinery. There’s more to Ms Howitt than environmental campaigning. She grew up in Gibraltar as part of a large...

