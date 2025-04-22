From Tanzania camp to environmental campaigner, Janet Howitt’s life
Janet Howitt is synonymous with the environment on the Rock. As a founding member of the Environmental Safety Group [ESG], she has led various campaigns here and across the border, especially with regards to the CEPSA refinery. There’s more to Ms Howitt than environmental campaigning. She grew up in Gibraltar as part of a large...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here