From Tots to Walking Netball Gibraltar netball keeps its members active

Gibraltar Netball recently conducted its Annual General Meeting in anticipation of an upcoming busy season. Following an agreed rebranding effort, the association will now operate under the name Gibraltar Netball, aligning with similar changes made by Europe Netball and World Netball, a shift that is also being embraced by various other associations worldwide. This move aims to modernize the image of netball and attract a larger following.

Among the exciting developments in store for the sport is the imminent launch of its new website, set to take place in the coming weeks. A countdown on netball.gi, which Gibraltar Netball recently acquired, will provide a sneak peek of what's to come.

Today, Thursday, Gibraltar Netball will kick off its Netball Tots sessions, with Walking Netball, another version of the sport catering to all age groups, also slated for implementation.

The Netball Tots sessions, designed for children aged 3-6 years old, will offer a Free Taster Session from 5.00-6.00 pm at the MUGA.

"We, Gibraltar Netball, are thrilled to continue our weekly Netball Tots sessions, tailored for children aged 3-6 years old. Join us for a Free Taster Session on Thursday, 28th, from 5.00-6.00 pm at the MUGA. Register your interest at gibnetballots@gmail.com.

Children will have the opportunity to engage with their parents, and no prior netball training is necessary. Witness your child's confidence grow as they gain a head start with Netball Tots. Our well-crafted technical content ensures that the FUNdamentals of movement are incorporated into every session. Through imaginative games, we develop skills such as agility, balance, and coordination.

We provide miniature equipment, allowing our Netball Tots to play with smaller netballs, promoting hand-eye coordination and familiarity with the sport. These weekly sessions stimulate imagination and support early developmental skills. Netball Tots will gain confidence, improve their skills, enhance their abilities, and, most importantly, have fun."

The sessions are structured as follows:

For Pre School & Reception:

Parental support required

15 minutes of free play with parents at the beginning

Followed by a 30/40-minute session for Preschool & Reception

Weekly sessions for Years 1 & 2:

15 minutes of free play with parents at the beginning

Followed by a 45/60-minute session

Parental support encouraged

Weekly sessions

Walking Netball is also on the schedule for this season. Officials describe Walking Netball as a friendly and inclusive program that allows women to participate in the sport at a walking pace, with some slight rule modifications.

Walking Netball is designed to be accessible to anyone, regardless of age or fitness level. It welcomes those who may have stepped away from the sport due to injury or who thought their netball days were behind them. It's also open to individuals who have never played before. Walking Netball offers a supportive community that fosters connections and promotes long-term health and activity for women. It provides a safe and enjoyable environment without judgment or pressure.

So, why should you join?

Walking Netball is a vibrant community full of life and laughter. It's a fantastic way for women to connect, stay active, and remain healthy as they age. It's about finding a supportive place where you can be yourself in a fun and positive setting. Join the wonderful members of the Gibraltar Netball family who have a great time together and are determined to overcome any obstacles.

Additionally, Gibraltar Netball is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest trends in promoting wellness within women's sports. They actively participate in workshops and clinics and collaborate with associations like England Netball to access the latest resources for promoting women's sports and wellness.

Members have engaged in webinars such as "Train Like a Woman," a free webinar designed for active women and their coaches. It covers a wide range of topics, including understanding menstrual cycles from puberty to perimenopause, coaching movement in developing bodies, postnatal exercise, strength training in midlife, and the latest science and research updates.

Furthermore, the association keeps abreast of developments through sites like netballher.co.uk, developed by The Well HQ experts with support from England Netball and its members. This platform aims to raise the standards for the netball community and beyond.