From translator to being the eyes and ears of Pope Francis in Benin as his ambassador
The Washington Post back in 2015 described our guest at Alice’s Table this week as Pope Francis’s “mysterious” interpreter. Monsignor Mark Miles, an interpreter we all know locally as Father Mark. Just a week ago Gibraltar rejoiced in the news that he has been made the Pope’s ambassador to the West African country of Benin,...
