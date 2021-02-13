Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 13th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

From translator to being the eyes and ears of Pope Francis in Benin as his ambassador

By Alice Mascarenhas
13th February 2021

The Washington Post back in 2015 described our guest at Alice’s Table this week as Pope Francis’s “mysterious” interpreter. Monsignor Mark Miles, an interpreter we all know locally as Father Mark. Just a week ago Gibraltar rejoiced in the news that he has been made the Pope’s ambassador to the West African country of Benin,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar aims for community protection against Covid-19 in ‘weeks, not months’, Medical Director says

Thu 11th Feb, 2021

Local News

Picardo outlines 'measured' exit from lockdown, confirms one more Covid death

Fri 12th Feb, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

No link between recent deaths and vaccine, Govt says

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

UK/Spain News

Campo eases restrictions on non-essential businesses, maintains boundary measure

Fri 12th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Tesla investment boosts sentiment for fledgling Gib-based digital business

12th February 2021

Sports
Hockey’s sporting ‘class’ act between rivals

12th February 2021

Sports
Football returns to training

12th February 2021

Sports
Referees resume training

11th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021