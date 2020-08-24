Frontline workers celebrated in new exhibition
A community project which saw local artists produce portraits of Gibraltar’s frontline hero’s will be exhibited at the GEMA gallery as from Tuesday. The project was established as part of Gibraltar Cultural Services cultural development drive whilst on coronavirus social lockdown. The works pay tribute to the heroism of a cross-section of frontline workers including...
