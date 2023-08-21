Fun at the fair

It has been a fun weekend for people of all ages after the Gibraltar Fair was officially opened on Saturday evening at the former Rooke Site.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Miss Gibraltar 2022, Faith Torres, officially declared the fair open in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The fair, which is being organised by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) and Gibraltar Culture Services (GCS) will be held until August 27.

Old favourites have returned for a week’s-worth of family fun including different rides, tombola, fair games and places to eat, including a churro stall.

The Family Pavilion will also have a daily programme of entertainment organised by Gibmedia Ltd.