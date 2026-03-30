Fundraising campaign to support Cancer Relief gets under way

A series of fundraising challenges and events organised by Floyd Swift in support of Cancer Relief will take place in April and May, with participants encouraged to get involved while raising awareness of cancer prevention and the benefits of physical activity.

Starting on Wednesday Mr Swift will run 150km over the month of April, equivalent to 5km a day, and has invited people to do the same be it walk, run or cycle and donate through a JustGiving page.

A charity bootcamp will also be held at Eastern Beach on the Wednesday, offering a circuit session in which participants can complete stations at their own pace. Registration will be required in advance.

A Spinathon will take place outside the GHA on April 22. The event, now in its third year, will include cycling sessions, cake and a raffle, with bike slots subject to availability.

The campaign will also include a Brave the Shave initiative, with hair to be donated for wig-making for the Princess Trust, and support for the Med Steps 5 Challenge in May.

There are also plans to take part in the Gibraltar Half Marathon, depending on recovery after the Med Steps challenge, which takes place the day before.

The organiser said the annual campaign aims to raise funds and awareness for Cancer Relief while encouraging people to recognise signs and symptoms of cancer and to become more physically active.

“Each year, throughout April, I arrange and lead a campaign of physical challenges and fundraising events for Cancer Relief,” he said.

“The aim is to raise awareness and funds for the charity while encouraging people to look out for signs and symptoms of cancer and to be more physically active, as this has been linked to reduced cancer risk and a healthier, longer life.”

“The Spinathon has been a fantastic opportunity not only to raise vital funds and awareness but also to highlight the excellent work carried out by the GHA alongside the charity.”

He added: “I lost both of my parents to cancer, so organising and supporting events like this is deeply personal and very meaningful to me.”

To support Mr Swift go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/floyd-swift-12 or use the QR code

