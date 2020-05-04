Futsal league also terminated with Lynx qualifying for Europe
This week’s decision to terminate the football season has also seen the Gibraltar FA terminating the futsal leagues. Clubs were informed this week of the Gibraltar FA’s decision which means that the final matches along with the traditional play-off that decides a champion will not be taking place. The decision also means that the Gibraltar...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here