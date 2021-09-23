Futsal league season kicks-off this weekend
Ten Futsal first division sides and a further seventeen second divisions sides take to the courts this weekend as the Futsal league season kicks off. Already last years league champions Europa FC have rubber stamped their mark on the season with a convincing win on Wednesday against Mons Calpe, one of the favorites to rival...
