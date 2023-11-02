Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Nov, 2023

Sports

Futsal Matchday six preview

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd November 2023

Saxon FC vs. Zoca Bastion (04/11/2023 - 16:00):
Saxon FC has been in good form, winning three of their five previous matches. They have shown their ability to score goals, which makes them a formidable opponent.
Zoca Bastion, on the other hand, has had mixed results with some high-scoring losses. They will need to work on their defence to stand a chance against Saxon FC’s attacking prowess.

College 1975 Futsal vs. Lions Gib FC (05/11/2023 - 14:00):
College 1975 Futsal has had a mixed season so far, with a few wins and losses. They’ll need to be organized defensively to contain Lions Gib FC, who have shown the ability to score plenty of goals.

Hercules Football Club vs. Laguna 2007 FC (04/11/2023 - 18:00):
Hercules Football Club has been involved in high-scoring matches recently, with mixed results. Their defense has been a concern, and they may need to tighten up to secure a win.
Laguna 2007 FC won their previous match, which could boost their confidence. They will look to exploit any defensive weaknesses in Hercules to secure another victory.

Europa FC vs. Lynx FC (05/11/2023 - 16:00):
Europa FC has been in excellent form, winning four of their five previous matches. They have been solid both offensively and defensively, making them a top contender.
Lynx FC has also displayed impressive form, particularly in their high-scoring wins. This matchup promises to be an exciting contest with both teams capable of scoring goals.
Overall, Matchday 6 offers a mix of teams in good form, althoughHercules Football Club will need to address their defensive issues to have a chance of securing a positive result.

