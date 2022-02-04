Futsal - Mons Calpe dropped from futsal first division
The heat is on in the futsal first division with last week’s league leaders Mons Calpe dropping out from the league. Although no reasons have as yet been published by the Gibraltar FA, Mons Calpe now appear as having been officially excluded from participation with all their points and matches erased from the table. The...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here