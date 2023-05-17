Futsal national squads back in action

Both Gibraltar’s Men’s and Women’s Futsal National teams are back in action this month.

First up, it’s the Men’s National Team, who travel to play two international friendlies against Andorra this week.

Head Coach Jose Carlos Gil Prieto and his squad make the journey up to the Pyrenees where they will face off against Andorra at the ‘Centre Esportiu dels Serradells’ on Thursday 18th and Friday 19th May.

Kick off on both days is at 8pm and any streaming information provided by the hosts will be advised as soon as possible. The Gibraltar Squad for the Andorra Double header will be announced shortly.

Later on in May, Gibraltar’s Women’s National Futsal Team will be travelling to Morocco to take part in a mini tournament over the weekend of the 27th and 28th May against tough domestic opponents as Head Coach Jamie Bosio begins to look ahead to the next cycle of UEFA Women’s Futsal Qualifiers which begins in 2024.

