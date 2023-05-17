Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Futsal national squads back in action

By Stephen Ignacio
17th May 2023

Both Gibraltar’s Men’s and Women’s Futsal National teams are back in action this month.
First up, it’s the Men’s National Team, who travel to play two international friendlies against Andorra this week.
Head Coach Jose Carlos Gil Prieto and his squad make the journey up to the Pyrenees where they will face off against Andorra at the ‘Centre Esportiu dels Serradells’ on Thursday 18th and Friday 19th May.
Kick off on both days is at 8pm and any streaming information provided by the hosts will be advised as soon as possible. The Gibraltar Squad for the Andorra Double header will be announced shortly.

Later on in May, Gibraltar’s Women’s National Futsal Team will be travelling to Morocco to take part in a mini tournament over the weekend of the 27th and 28th May against tough domestic opponents as Head Coach Jamie Bosio begins to look ahead to the next cycle of UEFA Women’s Futsal Qualifiers which begins in 2024.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for residential project in the heart of town

Tue 16th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new residential tower block between Corral Road and Smith Dorrien Avenue

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Concern as NatWest announces move to close pooled client accounts

Mon 15th May, 2023

Local News

Fresh vision for Fortress House Gallery

Sat 13th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lions top both group one and group two in Women's Futsal league

17th May 2023

Sports
Galliano and Hewitt qualify for PDC World Cup of Darts

17th May 2023

Sports
Gibraltar hockey prepares to compete in Europe

17th May 2023

Sports
Gibraltarian cyclists headed to Spain to compete with some success

17th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023