Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Futsal play-offs start this week to decide who plays in Europe

By Stephen Ignacio
25th February 2022

The Futsal First Divison play offs, that decide which team will represent Gibraltar in next season's UEFA Futsal Champions League, kicks off this weekend, announced the Gibraltar FA this Friday. “The four best placed teams from the Futsal First Division regular season will take place in the play offs, which will be contested in a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

As Russia invades Ukraine, a phone rings in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

New property register launched today, with obligations on all residents

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron takes ownership of HMS Cutlass

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gib skydiver embraces freefall challenge at age 80

Wed 23rd Feb, 2022

Features

Couple marks 70 years together

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar will join the European Cricket League in 2023

25th February 2022

Sports
FIFA condemns the use of force by Russia in Ukraine

25th February 2022

Sports
UEFA moves Champions League final to France in response to Ukraine Crisis

25th February 2022

Sports
UEFA condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine

24th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022