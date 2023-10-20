Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Futsal Premier returns after week of cup matches

By Stephen Ignacio
20th October 2023

The futsal premier division returns this weekend with Saxon the surprise table topper after three matches played without defeat. Saxon come up against Bavaria this weekend in a match which could see changes at the top of the table.
Lynx and Europa, two of the closest rivals and both favorites to finish in the top four face some crucial matches themselves. Lynx face Hercules who were defeated by Europa 4-1 in the last round of matches. Lynx with just two matches played will be looking to replicate Europa’s win to keep their unbeaten run and stay within touching distance of Saxon, if the latter were to win against Bavaria.
Europa face College 1975. This should be an easy match on paper for Europa. However, College 1975’s 4-5 defeat against Saxon shows that they cannot be taken for granted even if they have lost their first two matches.
In other matches Zoca Bastion play Laguna. Zoca Bastion, still without a win this season will be looking to turn things around in what could be a close encounter.

