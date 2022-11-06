Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 6th Nov, 2022

Sports

Futsal produces the dramas as two top four faced defeat

By Guest Contributor
6th November 2022

Saturday saw two of the top four in Futsal Premier league table this weekend toppled as Saxon and Zoca Bastion grabbed surprise but well deserved victories.

An intense day in the futsal premier with three back to back fixtures that filled the Europa sports Complex stands provided much excitement and many a surprise.
The first of the day saw South United beat Laguna 2007 F.C 5-3 but by no means was a walk over for the playoff aspiring South side. After getting battered last week by Europa F.C, Laguna came back with a vengeance versus current second placed South Utd.
Although putting in a brave and assertive battle Laguna missed out on that equaliser. South with a very much in form Alan Parker winning 5-3 and keeping their challenge at the top of the table intact, but only just.
 
The second match of the day produced the shock defeat of the weekend with the newly promoted tenacious Saxon F.C, proving this year that they are by no means whipping boys or here to just make the numbers. Saxons scored early in the first half and took the lead against one of this years title contenders, Hercules F.C .
The latter, throwing everything except the kitchen sink at their opponents were unable to break what was a tight and well drilled Saxon’s side. Eric Casciaro and Evan Coeling being two stand outs in the fixture for the league new boys with Saxon walking away with a surprise, but deserved 8-6 victory.
 
The final match of the day, some could say is a fixture that has always brought a lot of drama and action to the table. And once again did not disappoint. Saying that the Bavaria F.C vs Zoca Bastion F.C was a tight affair would be an understatement. The match provided end to end football, a red card to Bavaria captain, Chris Remorino, injuries to both Mr Bavaria himself, Jamie Bosio and Zoca talisman, Paul Podesta, saw both their main goal scorers out in the second half. With spells from Bavaria piling the pressure and MOTM Zoca GK, Stefan Mascharenhas making countless heroic saves. The first half was completely dominated by The Pinks but Zoca playing not only to their strengths but their strongest attribute, their well drilled defensive shape. The Bastion living up to the name and standing firm proved hard to break down as a unit. The second half, saw a more open game where there was constant end to end, only for Zoca’s number 7, Aidan Serra to steal the ball of the Bavaria outfit on the half way line and making his way for a one on one and sealing the deal. With still six minutes left, the match proved to be a mouth watering encounter. Finally entering the final second before full time, Bavaria were given a lifeline with a five foul penalty. Bavaria forward, Zane Holdago stepped up to the challenge for The Pinks, but Mascharenhas was having none of it, saving the penalty just before the full time whistle and denying Bavaria the equaliser. Final result 1-0 Zoca Bastion. 
 

 

