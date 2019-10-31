Futsal - South United put twelve past Inter Principia
South United kept they unbeaten start to the season putting twelve goals past Inter Principia this weekend. In a match that saw fifteen goals scored South United were to concede three to win by 12-3. In other matches Bavaria opened up their season with a 5-4 win against College 1975. Zane Holgado took ten minutes...
