Futsal squad for this week's internationals
The Gibraltar Futsal national squad was announced on Friday, just days ahead of the squad travelling to Hamburg where they will be playing. The team who face hosts Germany, Montenegro and San Marino in the coming days is a mix of experience and young talents. Preparing during the past weeks ahead of their qualifier matches,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here