Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Future of Girlguiding in Gibraltar and the OTs up for debate in the Commons

By Brian Reyes
22nd January 2024

The House of Commons will this week debate the future of Girlguiding in British Overseas Territories including Gibraltar. The debate comes after months of lobbying to urge Girlguiding UK to reverse a decision it announced last April to cut overseas ties, citing concerns about risk management and its future ability to run an overseas operation...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Family of seven-year old battling leukaemia finds strength thinking of others too

Mon 22nd Jan, 2024

Local News

Court finds RGP officers unlawfully detained man before searching his house

Fri 19th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Foreign Office updates Gib travel advice to warn of border delays and checks

Fri 19th Jan, 2024

Local News

Gibraltarian selected as top woman leader in fintech

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Local News

New plans filed for Haven building

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK observers make recommendations following Gib’s ‘diligently handled’ general election

22nd January 2024

Local News
As another tide of wet wipes soils Eastern beach, experts issue timely reminder

22nd January 2024

Local News
‘Strait Rhapsody Project’ performs at Fine Arts

22nd January 2024

Features
Theatre Makers to present Beauty and the Beast pantomime

22nd January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024