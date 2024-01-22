Future of Girlguiding in Gibraltar and the OTs up for debate in the Commons
The House of Commons will this week debate the future of Girlguiding in British Overseas Territories including Gibraltar. The debate comes after months of lobbying to urge Girlguiding UK to reverse a decision it announced last April to cut overseas ties, citing concerns about risk management and its future ability to run an overseas operation...
