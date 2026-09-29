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Tue 29th Sep, 2026

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Sports

GAAA announces Road Runners calendar for 2026/27

By Stephen Ignacio
29th September 2026

Gibraltar Athletics have this week announced its senior road racing calendar, with races starting in mid-October.

The GAAA Senior Road Racing Calendar for the 2026/27 season will start with the Opening Season Run Round the Rock, a 10km race which will take place on October 18.

This will be a warm-up race for the forthcoming league season, which starts just three weeks later, with the first of the league races taking place on November 8. The first race will be a 4km run.

November will see three races, two league races plus a charity race.

In December, runners will see just two races, with the third league race followed by the Boxing Day Fun Run on December 26.

The months of January, February and March will also see two races each month, with March seeing the final, eighth race of the league season.

Following the completion of the league, runners will see the International Half Marathon in April, with May seeing the annual Top of the Rock Race, followed by an Open 10km Round the Rock race in June.

The season will end with two further races in June, the Team Relay Road Racing event followed by the Danny Barton Mile Race, both of which have dates yet to be set.

The association also announced this week the appointment of Hector Romero as Head Coach and National Selector.

Following a recent EGM which saw a vote of no confidence in the council rejected by members, the GAAA has also announced the composition of its council.

Frank Carreras remains President of the GAAA, with Robert Matto as Vice President.

The Council also includes Maurice Turnock as Secretary and Jonathan Chichon as Treasurer. Other Council members include George Garcia, Stephen Carreras, Steven Walker and Ivan Ford.

The new council follows the resignation from the council of a number of its members, who have since indicated that they will not be supporting the GAAA this season, as a rift within the association continues to exist and widen.

Following the recent EGM, it is understood that the GAAA has met with officials from the GSLA to discuss the ongoing rift within the association.

GSLA CEO Reagan Lima is understood to have been present at the EGM as an observer. World Athletics is also understood to be aware of the ongoing internal problems the association has faced in recent months.

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