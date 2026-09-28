Eurohockey returns to the Rock with Europa leading the way

Gibraltar will once again see European hockey this spring with the women’s league champions Europa hosting the Women’s EuroHockey Challenge I on the Rock between May 14-17.

Europa’s success in obtaining permission to host the event comes after their recent success in the competition, alongside their continued presence in European hockey competition having once again captured the league title.

Europa will play hosts to Vilnius SM Sostines Tauras from Lithuania, UKS SP5 Swarek Swarzędz from Poland, Orient Lynby from Denmark and Clube Futebol Benfica from Portugal, who will be playing in Pool A.

They will also host Servette HC from Switzerland, IFK SumDPU from Ukraine and HC Luxembourg from Luxembourg, all of which will form Pool B alongside Europa.

Gibraltar hockey will also be represented in the men’s competitions, with Grammarians playing in the Challenge I, whilst Eagles will play in the Challenge II.

Eagles have already had confirmation that they will be travelling to Slovenia for a May 13-16 tournament. Grammarians’ venue has yet to be confirmed, leaving the door open for further European hockey on the Rock if the club were to apply to host the tournament and succeed in gaining it.

Grammarians have been drawn into Pool B of their Challenge I tournament alongside Croatia’s HK Concordia 1906, Malta’s Qormi HC and Poland’s KS Pomorzanin Toruń.

Eagles will also be playing in Pool B of their Challenge II, drawn against Floriana Young Stars HC from Malta, Vilnius Sostines Žuvedra from Lithuania and hosts HK Lipovci from Slovenia.