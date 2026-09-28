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Mon 28th Sep, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar basketball drops in ranking across all categories

By Stephen Ignacio
28th September 2026

Gibraltar basketball saw its ranking position drop by three places this summer, with the latest ranking tables updated by FIBA on September 1 placing Gibraltar at 117th from 159 teams, having dropped three places from the previous update.

Gibraltar now sits five places below San Marino, who are in 112th place, with Malta in 101st and Azerbaijan in 100th.

Gibraltar is the lowest-ranked European side in the FIBA World Rankings.

In the European rankings, Gibraltar is 46th from 46, with Armenia in 40th, Albania 41st, followed by Andorra, Azerbaijan, Malta and San Marino. Kosovo, another of Gibraltar's regular opponents, sits in 39th, with Luxembourg in 38th.

The women's senior team, who have not competed in senior competitions lately, are not currently ranked in the FIBA World Rankings.

In the youth section, Gibraltar currently sits 108th from 109th in the boys' World Rankings, with only the Marshall Islands below Gibraltar. Malta and Monaco sit just above Gibraltar in 106th and 107th respectively, with Moldova in 102nd, San Marino in 103rd and Andorra in 99th place.

In the girls' category, Gibraltar is bottom of the World Rankings in 106th position, with Andorra in 104th, Moldova in 102nd and further up the field, Albania in 98th and Armenia in 96th.
Both the boys and girls categories were last updated by FIBA in December 2025 and still do not reflect the lasts competitions this summer.

The current rankings will be a disappointment for the sport locally, which has tried to lift itself in recent years, with youth teams now playing in the Cadiz regional leagues in order to provide additional experience and variety to their game.

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