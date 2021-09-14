GAAA committee elected as athletics calendar resumes
The GAAA will resume its competitive athletics calendar as from September 26th with the details of the first race due to be announced. Notice of the first calendar date for races was published this past weekend following an annual general meeting last week which saw the re-election of most of the committee, alongside inclusion of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here