Fri 17th Mar, 2023

GAAA developing field events programme

By Stephen Ignacio
17th March 2023

This week saw the GAAA deliver a field events coaching programme at Lathbury Stadium.
The programme was delivered by UK Athletics Coaches with opportunities for athletes to getting some coaching in areas such as Shot Put, Long Jump, Triple Jump and High Jump.
The courses are among one of the many areas the GAAA have sought to push as part of their endeavours to promote field events in athletics.
Delays in the completion of the Lathbury Sports stadium led to delays in implementing plans tabled by GAAA President Frank Carreras who first indicated his intention to push the field events prior to the 2019 Island Games, in comments made to this newspaper.
This week’s coaching programme will be a welcome development as athletics starts to settle at the Lathbury stadium and resumes looking towards its future development.

Images courtesy GAAA/Roy Torres

