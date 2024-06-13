GAAA names team to represent Gibraltar at Small States Championships

The GAAA has selected its team for the upcoming 2024 Championships of the Small States of Europe to be held in Gibraltar.

The event, one of the biggest athletics events to be held in Gibraltar, other than the Island Games, will take place this June 22.

A full schedule of races has been programmed for the one day event which will also see a Mountain Top of the Rock race.

GAAA’s will be hosting 16 European Athletic Federations at the newly built state of the art athletics track at Lathbury in a one-day track and field competition.

It is estimated that approximately 250/300 athletes and team officials from all over Europe will be participating.

Member states include Iceland, Kosovo, Malta , Luxembourg, Georgia, Cyprus and Bosnia among others. A full list of the teams participating was not available at the time of going to press.