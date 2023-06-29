Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jun, 2023

GAAA Open Championships continue today

By Stephen Ignacio
29th June 2023

The GAAA Open Championships, which started this Monday at the Lathbury Sports Complex athletic facilities continues this evening.
This evening will see the 100m invitational Under 16 race start competitions.
It will be followed by the 800m, 5,000m, with the high jump alongside with the 100m sprint at 7.30pm.
Also included in the schedule is a 400m sprint which has been named the Charlie Flower Annual Challenge race in honour of the late Charlie Flower.
Spectators will also enjoy a 3000m steeplechase, the 4x100m relay and a 4x400m relay before the closing medal ceremony.
The event should see some of Gibraltar’s top athletes competing, including those heading to Guernsey in the coming weeks to compete in the Island Games.
Also this past weeks has seen the Under 18 Girls National record for Long Jump broken with Arianna Dalli recording a 4.10m during the Under 16 field events Championships.
Lathbury Sports Complex has also enjoyed during the past weeks a series of events including the return of the school sports days. The new facilities have catered for schools bringing back into their calendar their annual event following restrictions during the past years due to the global Covid pandemic.
The mainly athletics events schedules seeing some good results among the youth, especially among those already having competed in the GAAA’s track competitions. Highlighting the continued development of youth athletics in recent years.

