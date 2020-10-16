Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

GAAA Round the Rock this Sunday

By Stephen Ignacio
16th October 2020

The GAAA will host the first Round the Rock race of the 2020/21 road runners calendar this Sunday.
First race starts at 10.00 am with the next ones at 2-minute intervals.
The association has changed its start and finish line for this race to Regal House at the bottom of
American War Memorial steps.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions a maximum number of 100 athletes will be allowed. These will be split
into five races of 20 runners.
The race will transition through from Regal House through to Waterport Road, Glacis Road, Winston
Churchill Avenue, Devil's Tower Road, Sir Herbert Mills Road, Dudley Ward Tunnel, Europa Advance
Road, Keightley Way Tunnel, Rosia Bay, Rosia Road and into Ragged Staff Road to head up
Queensway to finish once again at Regal House

