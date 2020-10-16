GAAA Round the Rock this Sunday

The GAAA will host the first Round the Rock race of the 2020/21 road runners calendar this Sunday.

First race starts at 10.00 am with the next ones at 2-minute intervals.

The association has changed its start and finish line for this race to Regal House at the bottom of

American War Memorial steps.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions a maximum number of 100 athletes will be allowed. These will be split

into five races of 20 runners.

The race will transition through from Regal House through to Waterport Road, Glacis Road, Winston

Churchill Avenue, Devil's Tower Road, Sir Herbert Mills Road, Dudley Ward Tunnel, Europa Advance

Road, Keightley Way Tunnel, Rosia Bay, Rosia Road and into Ragged Staff Road to head up

Queensway to finish once again at Regal House