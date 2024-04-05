Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Apr, 2024

Sports

GAAA seeks volunteers for Championships of Small States of Europe to be held in Gibraltar

By Stephen Ignacio
5th April 2024

The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association has called out for volunteers for its forthcoming Championships of The Small States of Europe which is to be hosted in Gibraltar.
On 22 June 2024, the GAAA’s is organising the Championships of the Small States of Europe which is the number one athletics competition in the Athletic Association of Small States of Europe calendar. GAAA’s will be hosting 16 European Athletic Federations at the newly built state of the art athletics track at Lathbury in a one-day track and field competition. It is estimated that approximately 250/300 athletes and team officials from all over Europe will be participating.
This is one of the largest official international athletics events, outside of the Island Games which the association is hosting.
“The GAAA’s are currently seeking dedicated volunteers and officials who would like to join our team and help make this event an unforgettable one.  As a volunteer or official, you will play a vital role in various aspects of the event including:
 
Providing support at registration and information desk;
Guiding spectators and participants;
Managing logistics and equipment;
Providing assistance to athletes and VIP’s;
Officiating in different track and field events;
Supporting our electronic timing team;
Supporting athletes during warm-up; and
Many other tasks.
 
“No prior experience is necessary, as full training will be provided. This is a fantastic opportunity to gain experience, meet new people and contribute to the success of a significant sporting event in our community.  
“Whether you can spare a few hours or commit to the entire event, your contribution will be highly valued and appreciated.”
 
If you wish to be part of of the GAAA volunteer team, you can email  info@gibraltarathletics.com by not later than 21 April 2024, giving your name, if you are over or under 18 years of age and any athletics experience you may have.

