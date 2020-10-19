GAAA will hold back on league until January
The GAAA have announced that they will be holding back on the start of the Road Runners league until January. In an announcement issued this Monday afternoon they stated:- “ Given the current situation we are living due to the Covid Pandemic it is in the best interest for the safety of all concerned and...
