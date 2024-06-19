GAAA Youth Track another success

It was another resounding success for the GAAA with their final youth track league for the season completed and having seen the same numbers turning out to run.

After a very successful Youth Road Running programme, the youth track league saw competitors taking to the tracks at Lathbury Sports Complex, now the home of athletics.

The programme saw competitors from ages from 4 and 5 years of age to 14 year olds, although the latter age groups continue to be a stumbling block with numbers significantly reduced.

However, with more youngsters taking on the sport at an early age the association hopes to see the development of the sport grow into the more senior years. The void created by the use of the Victoria Stadium’s hardened surface in early years for some athletes now seemingly starting to be overcome as the grassroots start to get a new feel for the sport.

We bring you some of the winners of the competitions in the final races, with results to be published at a later stage.

Images by Roy Torres

