GABBA announces updates to its fixtures including finals

With spectators due to return as from tomorrow, Friday, GABBA has issued several updates on its fixture list.

The updates have been announced as follows:-

Update on fixtures from Monday 19 to Wednesday 21 April:

Mon 19, 7.15 - RBT (SF) Bavaria Blue Stars v Lincoln Bayside or Bavaria Blue Stars Res

9.00 - RBT (SF) GibYellow Animals v Europa Valmar or GibYellow Beasts

Tue 20, 6.15 - u14G (FINAL) Bavaria Blue Stars v Lincoln Bayside

8.00 - RBTW (FINAL) Bavaria Blue Stars v Europa Valmar

Wed 21, 7.15 - RBT (FINAL)

2. The LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP in all categories will start next week. The Executive Committee have decided that, owing to the circumstances which have shortened the season, the competitions will be played over 2 rounds, except for the Second Division, which will have 1 round. In all competitions,a deciding match will be played to determine the champion, in the event of two teams having the same points at the end of the competition. If there are more than 2 teams tied on points, a ranking table, based on the points difference from the matches played between the tied teams, will determine the champion.

3. As 3 weeks of allocations in May in TSH have been lost to other events, efforts to use other venues, to avoid more interruptions, are being negotiated. In the meantime, the fixtures for the start of the Senior Men League competitions are:

Friday 23 April, 7.45 - Div 2, GibYellow Creatures v Sungaming

9.15 - Div 2, Lincoln Bayside v GibYellow Beasts

Monday 26 April, 7.15 - Div 1, Europa Valmar v Lincoln Bayside

9.00 - Div 1, Bavaria Blue Stars v GibYellow Animals

Tuesday 27 April, 9.15 - Div 2, Europa Valmar Fusion v Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves

4. Fixtures for other competitions will follow shortly.