Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GABBA announces updates to its fixtures including finals

By Stephen Ignacio
15th April 2021

With spectators due to return as from tomorrow, Friday, GABBA has issued several updates on its fixture list.
The updates have been announced as follows:-

Update on fixtures from Monday 19 to Wednesday 21 April:

    Mon 19,    7.15 - RBT (SF) Bavaria Blue Stars v Lincoln Bayside or Bavaria Blue Stars Res
                     9.00 - RBT (SF) GibYellow Animals v Europa Valmar or GibYellow Beasts

    Tue 20,    6.15 - u14G (FINAL) Bavaria Blue Stars v Lincoln Bayside
                    8.00 - RBTW (FINAL) Bavaria Blue Stars v Europa Valmar

    Wed 21,  7.15  - RBT (FINAL) 

2. The LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP in all categories will start next week. The Executive Committee have decided that, owing to the circumstances which have shortened the season, the competitions will be played over 2 rounds, except for the Second Division, which will have 1 round. In all competitions,a deciding match will be played to determine the champion, in the event of two teams having the same points at the end of the competition. If there are more than 2 teams tied on points, a ranking table, based on the points difference from the matches played between the tied teams, will determine the champion.

3. As 3 weeks of allocations in May in TSH have been lost to other events, efforts to use other venues, to avoid more interruptions, are being negotiated. In the meantime, the fixtures for the start of the Senior Men League competitions are:

    Friday 23 April,       7.45 - Div 2,  GibYellow Creatures v Sungaming
                                     9.15 - Div 2,   Lincoln Bayside v GibYellow Beasts

    Monday 26 April,    7.15 - Div 1,   Europa Valmar v Lincoln Bayside
                                     9.00 - Div 1,   Bavaria Blue Stars v GibYellow Animals

    Tuesday 27 April,   9.15 - Div 2,   Europa Valmar Fusion v Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves

4. Fixtures for other competitions will follow shortly. 

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

Ships quarantined after Covid cases detected

Wed 14th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Futsal women’s international confirmed

15th April 2021

Sports
Youth darts returns April 21

15th April 2021

Sports
Big win for Bavaria in women’s volleyball league

15th April 2021

Sports
Weekend packed with sports

15th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021