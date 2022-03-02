GABBA confirms its will implement all FIBA sanctions against Russian teams

John Gonçalves, President of Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association and Vice President of FIBA Europe has confirmed that Gibraltar basketball will implement all the recommendations made by FIBA during the past twenty-four hours. Mr Gonçalves as Vice President of FIBA Europe was today among the key executives involved in discussions in which the association laid out its sanctions against Russia.

Gibraltar, which participates in FIBA competitions also officiates international matches some of which have included officiating matches involving Russian teams one of which was due to take place this week.

FIBA, the world’s governing body of basketball, last night issued the following statement on Russian teams and officials:

“FIBA remains very concerned by the recent events in Ukraine and expresses its deepest sympathies to the victims.

In line with the International Olympic Committee Executive Board resolution and its reasons, FIBA has announced today that Russian teams and officials will not be allowed to participate in FIBA Basketball and 3x3 Basketball competitions until further notice.

FIBA will communicate any further decisions taken by the Central Board at its meeting on March 25, as well as by FIBA’s European Zone in the coming days.

FIBA strongly condemns violence and hopes peace will urgently prevail.”

FIBA Europe held an emergency meeting of its Executive Committee today, presided by Turgay Demirel (Turkey), with the following in attendance:

Vice Presidents Jean-Pierre Siutat (France), Carmen Tocala (Rumania), John Gonçalves (Gibraltar), Secretary General Kamil Novak (Czech Republic), Treasurer Karl Thaller (Austria), and Members Asterios Zois (Greece), Jorge Garbajosa (Spain), Iván Bodrogváry (Hungary) and Thomas Van Den Spiegel (Belgium). The only member absent was Natalia Galkina (Russia). Also present was the FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis (Greece).

FIBA’s decisions were implemented at FIBA Europe competitions with immediate effect and as follows:

* To not allow the participation of Russian teams in FIBA Europe club competitions until further notice;

* To not allow the participation of Russian officials, including delegates, supervisors, referees etc in FIBA Europe competitions until further notice;

* All games of Ukrainian clubs in FIBA Europe club competitions to be played outside of the territory of Ukraine but within the European continent;

* To suspend the candidature of Russia for FIBA EuroBasket 2025, while the bidding procedure will go ahead as planned.

In line with these decisions, the Quarter Final pairings for the EuroLeague Women, EuroCup Women and FIBA Europe Cup were revised.

FIBA Europe will continue to closely monitor the situation together with FIBA. It may adapt its decisions and measures according to future developments. FIBA Europe regrets the consequences for individuals, clubs and national teams and hopes that all members of the European basketball family will be united again in peace very soon.

FIBA Europe also extends its full solidarity with the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Basketball Federation.

Gibraltar, one of the 212 members of FIBA and one of the 50 members of FIBA Europe, adopts all these decisions.