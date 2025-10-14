Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Oct, 2025

Sports

GABBA girls U16 win against San Roque

By Stephen Ignacio
14th October 2025

Gibraltar basketball, with its decision to play youth sides in the regional Cadiz Leagues saw something to cheer about at the U16 GABBA team played afreindly against San Roque Centurias club. Winning 39-30.
Gibraltar will be playing across various categories in the Cadiz League, with teams, both boys and girls, competing. This will be happening alongside the Academy style programme the association has introduced this season which will also provide for domestic games for players not playing within the GABBA teams competing in Spain.
At the same time this week has seen the return of minibasketball with a new schedule announced for this week. The sport has seen a delay in its start this season following the Netball World Youth Cup which saw both the Tercentenary Sports Hall and Europa Sports Halls in use as venues.
The Tercentenary Sports Hall will be taking on a new look with its flooring changed as part of the legacy left behind from the event.
Basketball has been gearing up for its academy announcing registration for its session.
In the meantime the sport has also seen its Hoop4schools programme underway. St. Anne’s Upper Primary School last week saw their participation in the FIBA programme achieve a milestone of 1000 points that awards the school to receive 10 minibasket balls. Each class/Year group are obtaining 100 experience points for every successful activity they complete. When they have reached 1000XP each child will receive a H4S Backpack. In the pic Schools development Officer H4S (Naismith) Coach Jason C McMahon with St.Annes UP School PE Teacher Erin Barnett.

