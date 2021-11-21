GABBA makes changes to its constitution
The Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association has announced changes to its constitution after several weeks since votes casts during a second meeting has seen its executive increase in number. The amendments come at a time when pressures had been increasing in recent years for changes to the constitution among which were calls to widen the executive...
