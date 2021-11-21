Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 21st Nov, 2021

GABBA makes changes to its constitution

By Stephen Ignacio
21st November 2021

The Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association has announced changes to its constitution after several weeks since votes casts during a second meeting has seen its executive increase in number. The amendments come at a time when pressures had been increasing in recent years for changes to the constitution among which were calls to widen the executive...

