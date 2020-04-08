GABBA President Address youth players

GABBA President John Goncalves today took to social media to address youth players. Mr Goncalves, who is also the Mayor of Gibraltar, and known not to have been much involved in social media activities prior to the pandemic took to social media to broadcast a short video via Gibraltar Basketball’s Facebook page in which he encouraged his youth players to keep on exercising and motivating themselves.

Speaking to them on the same day that FIBA had decided to cancel this summer’s tournaments he acknowledged that many players would be disappointed after “training hard” for the tournaments. Making particular mention to the young Under 16 women’s team who would be missing out on hosting this summer’s event as had been scheduled to take place prior to FIBA’s latest decision.

Mr Goncalves pledged that he would be looking along with his technical directors to bring other competitions and activities “if the situation allows.” Stating that GABBA will be looking at camps and extra activities to keep players “switched on.”

He also remind players that the present regulations allowed for sports people to exercise outdoors by going for a run, but advised that his members should adhere to the regulations and only go out for a jog and return immediately back home.

Mr Goncalves concluded his video steam by stating that ”Together we shall beat this because basketball never stops.”