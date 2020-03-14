Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 14th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GABBA President involved in unprecedented international basket decision-making FIBA meeting

By Stephen Ignacio
14th March 2020

GABBA President and Mayor of Gibraltar Mr John Goncalves has had a busy week in terms of decision-making. His role as President of GABBA saw him having to make a tough decision which saw all of basketball in Gibraltar suspended until further notice this week. On Friday also involved in FIBA meetings which have led to some unprecedented decisions being made.
Among other decisions, which was today clarified had already been made last Sunday was the decision to postpone a trip of the Under 16 girls squad to Madrid. A decision which had been taken after monitoring reports from Spain as to the spread of the Covid-19 and made well in advance of the latest decision by Spain to enter a state of emergency and before the local domestic leagues were suspended.
‘A decision to postpone the trip indefinitely was made last Sunday,” Mr Goncalves explained adding that, “as with most things at the moment, positions are changing rapidly as the situation evolves,” leading to the information not filtering through to the media until today.
Importantly the GABBA President John Goncalves participated in his capacity as Vice President of FIBA Europe in a meeting of the Board by video conference on Friday.
The meeting was originally scheduled to take place at the headquarters of FIBA World in Mies, Switzerland, but the Covid-19 outbreak prompted the change.
A number of unprecedented decisions were made by the 28 members of the Board, including the suspension of FIBA Europe club competitions for the remainder of the season, which is scheduled to ‪end on 30 April‬. Decisions on the eventual outcome of these competitions, including the possibility of finishing them before the start of the 2020/21 ‪on 1 October‬, will be taken by the Board after consultation with all stakeholders.
Decisions were also made regarding events that directly affect Gibraltar's participation, namely, the annual General Assembly, scheduled to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, ‪on May 16‬; the Small Countries Championships for Men (Shannon, Ireland) and Women (Nicosia, Cyprus), from June 29 and ‪30‬, respectively, for 6 days; the Under 16 Division C Championships for Boys in Pristina, Kosovo ‪from July 11 to 19‬, and for Girls, in Gibraltar ‪from July 14 to 19 ‬ and the Under 18 Division C Championships for Men (San Marino) and Women (Andorra), ‪from 28 July to 2 August‬.
Keeping the dates and venues, rescheduling either or both, or cancelling any or all of the events will be decided by the Board no later than ‪15 April‬."

Most Read

Local News

CM to convene cabinet as Spain expected to declare state of emergency

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

Morocco Suspends Passenger Ferry to Gibraltar

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

Government closes all bars, restaurants and nightclubs

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

As Spain declares emergency, Picardo says Covid-19 ‘knows no borders’ and steps up restrictions to slow virus spread

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
BetVictor Gibraltar Open to be played behind closed doors

14th March 2020

Local News
Gibraltar FA suspends ALL matches

14th March 2020

Sports
Clubs not obliged to release players for international matches says FIFA

14th March 2020

Sports
GSLA thanks sports association for their “proactive” response

14th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020